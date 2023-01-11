Despite 10x price surge, Thunivu, Varisu tickets sell like hot cakes
CHENNAI: Biggest Tamil releases of 2023, Ajith’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu hit the screens across the world a few minutes ago. The expectations for the biggest clash of the year have been soaring sky high ever since the announcement of the release dates of the Ajith and Vijay starrers. The latest is that theatres have been looking to cash in on the special shows big time ahead of the release. When DT Next enquired about the ticket prices, sources said, “The prices of Thunivu and Varisu tickets for the special show are as high as Rs 3,000 in Chennai city and neighbouring districts. Despite the price surge, all theatres ran to a full show. Thunivu has surpassed Varisu in ticket bookings in the initial phase.”
Thunivu’s special show started at 1 am on Wednesday while Varisu shows started at 4 am. On the hindsight, Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the special shows of both these films from January 13 to January 16.
It has also specifically mentioned that the fans are not allowed to anoint milk on the high banner cutouts at the entrance of the theatre premises. The government has also ordered that theatres that charge exorbitant ticket prices and parking fee collection from the slab fixed by the government can be reported and strict actions shall be taken.
