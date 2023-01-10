SRK’s comeback films, Suhana’s debut nab 4 spots on IMDb list

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan' tops the Internet Movie Database IMDb's most anticipated Indian movies list for 2023.

A media statement from IMDb says that among the Indian movies with planned releases in India in 2023, these 20 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the website worldwide throughout 2022.

'Pathan' is followed by the much-anticipated Allu Arjun movie, 'Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2', Tamil director Atlee's 'Jawan', also featuring SRK, the Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush', and 'KGF' director Prasanth Neel's 'Salaar' with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

Points to note about the IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023: