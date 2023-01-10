Let's meet for delicious feast soon: SRK writes to Vijay

CHENNAI: Actors Vijay and Ram Charan shared the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ and wished him good luck with it.

Replying to the tweets, Shah Rukh Khan invited Vijay for a feast and wished Ram Charan for his Oscars campaign for ‘RRR’.

He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you." (sic)