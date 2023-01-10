Let's meet for delicious feast soon: SRK writes to Vijay

CHENNAI: Actors Vijay and Ram Charan shared the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ and wished him good luck with it.
Replying to the tweets, Shah Rukh Khan invited Vijay for a feast and wished Ram Charan for his Oscars campaign for ‘RRR’.
He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you." (sic)
He also wrote to Ram Charan, "Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi!) Love you." (sic)
'Pathaan' belongs to the spy-universe of Yash Raj Films, and also sees the return of Ashutosh Rana's character from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War'.
The trailer is reminiscent of many well-known sequences from action films like 'Mission Impossible' franchise, the chase sequence in the thick cover of snow from another YRF movie 'Fanaa', aerial action sequences from 'War' and gunfight sequences from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 'Pathaan', which also stars Dimple Kapadia, is arriving in theatres on January 25, 2023.
(With Inputs from IANS)
