’Kantara' qualifies for Oscars contention list in two categories

CHENNAI: The triumphing degree of Hombale films 'Kantara' doesn't seem to settle down. Having collected immense love from all across, the film has now made it to the Academy Awards qualification list in the categories of Best Picture and Best Actor which means 'Kantara' is eligible for Oscar members to cast a vote and make its way to the main nominations.

It is a sheer pride moment for the film as it has made its name among the 301 movies. Moreover, the film has recently completed 100 days of its release in the theaters and is still running in cinema halls.

While expressing their delight for being qualified for the Oscars contention list for the Best picture (Main) category and best actors category, the makers of the film, 'Hombale Films' shared on their social media writing -

"We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms"