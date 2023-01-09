Proud of amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema: Priyanka

LOS ANGELES: Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently hosted a special screening of Oscar-shortlisted 'The Last Film Show' (Chhello Show) in Los Angeles. Producer David Dubinsky shared several pictures and videos from the screening.

In one of the clips, the actress is seen giving a speech, remembering the times of single-screen theatres in small towns.

"With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (wife of Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming-of-age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theater just as digital projection changes the game. It is India's submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in the Best International feature film category," David captioned the post.