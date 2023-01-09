Birthday Special: Chartbuster tracks sung by Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar is not just a talented actor and filmmaker, but also a fantastic singer. He has lent his voice to films such as 'Rock On!!', 'Wazir,' and 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' among others. As he turns a year older today, take a look at some of his chartbuster tracks.
Atrangi Yaari
Released in the year 2016, the friendship song was a part of the thriller film ‘Wazir’. The song was penned by Deepak Ramola and Gurpreet Saini. Amitabh Bachchan's rich voice opens this joyous song about friendship, and Farhan Akhtar joins in on the chorus. Their voices complement each other very well due to the differences in pitch. The song is definitely one of the best friendship songs.
Senorita
Composed by Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy, the song was a part of the film ‘Zindagi Na Milega Dobara’. Senorita is all about having fun. Farhan Akhtar's voice took centre stage in this star-studded tune, which featured vocals from Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Maria del Mar Fernandez. This fusion of Spanish music and Indian lyrics provided the ideal backdrop for Farhan to deliver a knockout performance.
Socha Hai
Penned by his father Javed Akhtar again, ‘Socha hai’ is a feel-good song with the proper tones and intensity to get your feet tapping. The song featured Farhan as the lead singer with Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli. This is one of the most often-heard songs from the acclaimed Rock On!! album.
Rock On Title Track
Farhan received a lot of appreciation for the title track of the musical drama ‘Rock On’. Penned by Javed Akhtar, the song is a party anthem and is definitely one of the best tracks of Farhan’s career.
Pichle Saat Dino Mein
Farhan Akhtar's image as a rock star singer was sealed with this song. The core of this upbeat rock number was his energy and swag which made it an unforgettable track. The song featured Farhan, Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny and Purab Kohli and was a part of the film ‘Rock On!!’.
