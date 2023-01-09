Birthday Special: Chartbuster tracks sung by Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar is not just a talented actor and filmmaker, but also a fantastic singer. He has lent his voice to films such as 'Rock On!!', 'Wazir,' and 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' among others. As he turns a year older today, take a look at some of his chartbuster tracks.

Atrangi Yaari

Released in the year 2016, the friendship song was a part of the thriller film ‘Wazir’. The song was penned by Deepak Ramola and Gurpreet Saini. Amitabh Bachchan's rich voice opens this joyous song about friendship, and Farhan Akhtar joins in on the chorus. Their voices complement each other very well due to the differences in pitch. The song is definitely one of the best friendship songs.