Mark Antony shoot to resume soon

CHENNAI: Shoot of Vishal Adhik’s Mark Antony is currently on a break. The team will resume shooting immediately after Pongal and will shoot for a couple of weeks. “The next schedule will resume at a studio in Chennai. The team has been waiting for SJ Suryah’s dates as he is busy with Jigarthanda 2 shoot in Madurai. Once he is here, the team will shoot across schedules for two weeks for a chunk of portions featuring Vishal and SJ Suryah,” a source in the know told DT Next.
Produced by Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studio, Mark Antony is a period-gangster film that will have Vishal and SJ Suryah in different makeovers. GV Prakash is composing the music while Ritu Varma and Abinaya play female leads in the movie.
