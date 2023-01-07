Shankar moves on to RC15, to resume Indian 2 soon

CHENNAI: Probably for the first time of his career director Shankar is juggling across two big films. The ace director has been working on Ram Charan’s 15th film, tentatively titled RC15 and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 simultaneously. The latest update is that Shankar is now on the sets of RC15. “He has been allocating 15 days each in a month for both these films. Currently, he is on the sets of RC15 that has been taking place at a rapid pace. The movie is in the final leg of shooting and will be wrapped up after a song shoot. Post that he will join the unit of Indian 2 in Chennai,” a source told DT Next.

Meanwhile Indian 2 will be completed in a few weeks’ time and will release later this year. “70 per cent of the film has been completed. There is 30 per cent of shoot left and the team will work on the CG portions while the edit is taking place simultaneously. Dil Raju and Shirish are the producers of RC15 while Red Giant has taken over the production of Indian 2 from Lyca recently.