No chinks in Thalapathy Vijay’s marriage, say sources

CHENNAI: Thalapathy Vijay's fans, who were eagerly awaiting news about the upcoming January 12 release of his much-awaited movie 'Varisu', were instead struck by rumours that their hero's marriage with his wife Sangeetha was heading for splitsville.

It all started with Vijay's Wikipedia page reflecting his status as divorced in 2022. The rumours have started doing the rounds yet again, even as fans are celebrating the rushes of 'Varisu'.

Sources close to the superstar, however, confirmed that all is fine between Vijay and Sangeetha, who have been married for 22 years. There is no basis for the rumours, they said.

The recent round of rumours started after Sangeetha skipped the baby shower of star director Atlee's wife Priya. Sangeetha's absence from the 'Varisu' music launch only added grist to the rumour mills.

Sources say that Sangeetha was with their children in the US when both the events took place.

After the disappointment performance of 'Beast' in the box office, Vijay is back with 'Varisu', which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead role opposite the superstar.

Prakash Raj also has an important role in this movie directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.