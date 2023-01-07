Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Remembering 5 film roles

NEW DELHI: It is the occasion of late actor Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary. The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'.

However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema. Let's remember 5 such film roles which the actor essayed in foreign films that fetched him global recognition.

ASHOKE GANGULI IN 'THE NAMESAKE'

Essaying a university professor with Bengali roots living in the US, Irrfan nailed the nuances of Ashoke, an Indian immigrant trying to make a living in a foreign land while keeping his original culture alive in this 2006 English language flick. The film and his role, both were critically acclaimed at the time and led Irrfan on the path to cinematic glory.