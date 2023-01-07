16th Asian Film Awards: 'PS-1' nominated in 6 categories

CHENNAI: Mani Ratnam's blockbuster film Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been nominated for awards in 6 categories at the 16th Asian Film Awards to be held in Hong Kong on March 12.

The committee, on Saturday announced the details of the nominated films and artistes in the competition category of the Asian Film Awards.

In an official announcement, makers said that, Ponniyin Selvan film has been nominated in 6 categories, including Best Film, Best Music, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Art Director, Best Costume Design. Also director SS Rajamouli's RRR film has been nominated in two categories.

The film that released on September 30, last year, raked in a little over Rs 500 crore gross at the worldwide box-office while the figure stands at Rs 221 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release on April 28, the makers of the film Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies officially announced.

The movie has a star ensemble Vikram. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam ravi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera. National-award winner Thotta Tharani is the art director and Brindha is in charge of dance choreography.