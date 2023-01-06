Bday Special: 5 tracks of Diljit Dosanjh to keep your feet tapping

NEW DELHI: It's the birthday of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Known for his work in Hindi and Punjabi films, as well as his glorious singing voice shining in some of the most bombastic party anthems of the country, Diljit began his career by singing kirtans and rose to popularity from his 2005 Punjabi album 'Smile'.

He has never looked back since, venturing beyond music into acting and production as well.

As the Punjabi superstar rings into his 39th year, he boasts of a rich repertoire of catchy songs that can be heard anywhere from clubs, weddings and other functions where people wish to hit the dance floor and let the rhythm of the music get them grooving. Let us take a look at 5 of his peppiest tracks which will set your feet tapping without pausing a second.

G.O.A.T.

This hip-hop-influenced bhangra track is a sure-shot-hit at clubs all across the country. Featuring the 39-year-old in a blingy and lavish setting, the music video mirrors the song's upbeat and lively feel which is bound to keep one on the dance floor for a long time.