Arvind Swami, Santhanam on board AK62?

CHENNAI: In what turns out to be one of the biggest update, DT Next hears that after speculations of their previous films, Arvind Swami and Ajith are likely to share screen space in almost three decades after Paasamalargal.

Our tinseltown birdie tells us that the movie might have Santhanam in a pivotal role as well.

“Since Mankatha happened, the audience wanted to see Ajith and Arvind Swami together on screen. That might become true with Ajith’s 62nd film, tentatively titled AK62 which will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Lyca Productions,” a source told us.

While Arvind Swami will play a character with different shades in AK62, Santhanam’s character is kept under the wraps. “We don’t know whether he plays a comedian or a substantial role that takes the story forward. It is too early to comment on it,” added the source.

The shoot will go on floors later this month and the makers are finalising the rest of the cast and crew for the movie.