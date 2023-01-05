Karthi 26 with Nalan to go on floors on February 20

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi Sivakumar who is currently shooting for his 25th film Japan, helmed by Raju Murugan is all set to commence the shoot of his next. The untitled project as we had reported will be directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, who returns to feature film direction, eight years after Kaadhalum Kadandhu Pogum and will be produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green.

Source in the camp tells us that the film will commence with an official pooja ceremony on February 20 in Chennai.

“Though it is too early to talk about the film, it would be a fantasy-adventure comedy. Nalan is likely to maintain his core technical team with Santhosh Narayanan as the music director and Dinesh will be the cinematographer. Leo John Paul will be incharge of the editing,” added the source.

While there were hearsays that Karthi will begin this film as he completes Japan, the source said, “Japan and his project with Nalan will be shot simultaneously. The makers are finalising the cast and crew of the film and an official announcement will be made soon.”