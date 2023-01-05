It's a wrap for Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

MUMBAI: The shooting for Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' has come to an end.

On Thursday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared this update with his fans and followers.

"Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date - March 30th in the theatres," a post read on Ajay Devgn Ffilms' Instagram handle.