I learnt things beyond acting while filming Koduvaa: NitinSathyaa
CHENNAI: NitinSathyaa’s makeover for Koduvaa set the tone for the film before the crew traveled down south of Tamil Nadu last year. After shooting under challenging conditions, the actor reminisces to what was one of the best learning curves. “Not only as an actor, Koduvaa taught me things beyond it. Several people were kicked about my makeover for the film. Once, I entered the prawn hatchery, life was quite different. To see and observe people to make a living out of it was mind blowing,” begins Nitin. “I had to learn prawn culture and breeding for the character to look authentic on screen. My character in the film is quite hostile and intelligent, which is one of the reasons for me to agree. When people asked me about my return to acting, I wasn’t able to answer them because this was the kind of script I was looking for. I didn’t want to get back into acting just for the sake of it,” he adds.
NitinSathyaa gives us interesting tidbits from the film’s location and begins laughing even before he could start off. “We had to travel on a thermocol plank. It was the most difficult thing to do because of its lightness. We toppled several times before a guy from Odisha gave us lessons on how to do it. Dive adichu pudichu oru vazhiya kathukiten (we had to dive into the water and managed to pull it off),” he concluded.
Directed by Suresh Sathaiah and produced by Dwarka Productions LLP, movie is in its post-production stages. .
