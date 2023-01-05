I learnt things beyond acting while filming Koduvaa: NitinSathyaa

NitinSathyaa gives us interesting tidbits from the film’s location and begins laughing even before he could start off. “We had to travel on a thermocol plank. It was the most difficult thing to do because of its lightness. We toppled several times before a guy from Odisha gave us lessons on how to do it. Dive adichu pudichu oru vazhiya kathukiten (we had to dive into the water and managed to pull it off),” he concluded.

Directed by Suresh Sathaiah and produced by Dwarka Productions LLP, movie is in its post-production stages. .