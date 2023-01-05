'Project K' first look poster out on Deepika's birthday

In the orange and red poster, Deepika's silhouette was seen as she posed against the sun, presumably on the top of a mountain hill. Soon after the makers unveiled the poster fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Best first look poster for a heroine in Indian cinema," a fan commented. Another fan wrote," 'A hope in the dark' describes her so well." "Yas we were waiting for this," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' also stars Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has 'The Intern' along with Amitabh Bachchan and director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Singham Again' opposite Ajay Devgn in her kitty.