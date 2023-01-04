Trailer of Trisha’s The Road to be out soon, film in February

CHENNAI: Trisha Krishnan is all set to continue her release spree with The Road next month.

The actor who has tasted back-to-back successes with PS I and Raangi will be next seen in The Road, an action thriller directed by Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinemas fans of Trisha have been awaiting an update on the project.

The latest we hear from the team of The Road is that the film is complete and the promotions are all set to begin. “The movie is complete and the theatrical trailer is expected to be out for Pongal along with Varisu and Thunivu. The movie will have a release probably in the second or third week of February,” said the unit to Dt Next.

The Road is shot in live locations across Madurai, Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Arun Vaseegaran said, “Despite the stardom that Trisha enjoys, she did the unthinkable by shooting in dangerous terrains. We hired a few junior artistes, who were once history sheeters. She interacted with them and got to know about them and the motive behind the crimes that they committed. Also, we shot in the middle of May during the agni natchathiram. She was undeterred by the heat and was committed to the project.”