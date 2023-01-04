Cinema

Malavika Mohanan still a part of Vikram’s Thangalaan

Though various reasons on the actress’s exits were subjects of speculation, a source close to the film unit told DT Next, “These are not reports but baseless speculations. Malavika recently completed a schedule and will be joining the unit again for the next schedule soon.”
Malavika Mohanan
Malavika Mohanan
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Last week, there were reports doing the rounds that actress Malavika Mohanan is out of Chiyaan Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s film Thangalaan. Though various reasons on the actress’s exits were subjects of speculation, a source close to the film unit told DT Next, “These are not reports but baseless speculations. Malavika recently completed a schedule and will be joining the unit again for the next schedule soon.”

The actress, who is skilled in the martial arts, kalari will be seen performing a few stunts in the Pa Ranjith directorial that also has Parvathy Thiruvoth and Pasupathi in important roles. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, Thangalaan will have music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chiyaan Vikram
Pa Ranjith
GV Prakash Kumar
Tamil Film producer KE Gnanavel Raja
Actress Malavika Mohanan
Thangalaan
Director Pa Ranjith

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in