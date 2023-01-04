Malavika Mohanan still a part of Vikram’s Thangalaan

CHENNAI: Last week, there were reports doing the rounds that actress Malavika Mohanan is out of Chiyaan Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s film Thangalaan. Though various reasons on the actress’s exits were subjects of speculation, a source close to the film unit told DT Next, “These are not reports but baseless speculations. Malavika recently completed a schedule and will be joining the unit again for the next schedule soon.”

The actress, who is skilled in the martial arts, kalari will be seen performing a few stunts in the Pa Ranjith directorial that also has Parvathy Thiruvoth and Pasupathi in important roles. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, Thangalaan will have music by GV Prakash Kumar.