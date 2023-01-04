Cinema

Ajith-Vijay co-starrer 'Rajavin Parvaiyile' gets a re-release

The 1995 romantic drama film, directed by Janaki Soundar, features Vijay, Ajith, Indraja, and Vadivelu. The music for the film is composed by Ilayaraja.
Vijay; Ajith
Vijay; Ajith
Online Desk

CHENNAI: 'Rajavin Parvaiyile' (1995), in which Vijay and Ajith co-starred, is likely to get a re-release on January 6 ahead of the release of the most-anticipated clash of 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu'.

In response, the hashtag #RajavinParvaiyile has been trending on several platforms, including Twitter. The 1995 romantic drama film, directed by Janaki Soundar, features Vijay, Ajith, Indraja, and Vadivelu. The music for the film is composed by Ilayaraja.

Ajith starrer 'Thunivu' and Vijay starrer 'Varisu' , all set to hit the big screens for Pongal, will clash almost after eight years. The previous significant clash happened in 2014 when Veeram and Jilla released simultaneously.

While Ajith's heist thriller's trailer that dropped on the internet on December 31 shows the actor in a dark shade after a long time, Varisu's trailer is expected to release today at 5pm.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

pongal release
Varisu
Thunivu
Varisu trailer
Rajavin Parvaiyile
Movie re-release
Ajith's heist thriller
RajavinParvaiyile re-release
Thunivu and Varisu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in