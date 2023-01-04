Ajith-Vijay co-starrer 'Rajavin Parvaiyile' gets a re-release

CHENNAI: 'Rajavin Parvaiyile' (1995), in which Vijay and Ajith co-starred, is likely to get a re-release on January 6 ahead of the release of the most-anticipated clash of 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu'.

In response, the hashtag #RajavinParvaiyile has been trending on several platforms, including Twitter. The 1995 romantic drama film, directed by Janaki Soundar, features Vijay, Ajith, Indraja, and Vadivelu. The music for the film is composed by Ilayaraja.

Ajith starrer 'Thunivu' and Vijay starrer 'Varisu' , all set to hit the big screens for Pongal, will clash almost after eight years. The previous significant clash happened in 2014 when Veeram and Jilla released simultaneously.

While Ajith's heist thriller's trailer that dropped on the internet on December 31 shows the actor in a dark shade after a long time, Varisu's trailer is expected to release today at 5pm.