Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari team up to make Katrina blush

Katrina, who sat on a couch near them with another person, blushed looking at Vicky. The particular video has left netizens in awe of VicKat. (Vicky and Katrina are fondly called by this name.)

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Vicky is a sweetheart," another one wrote. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021.

The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be.

There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday.