Varisu gets Clean U, trailer to be out on Jan 4 at 5 pm

CHENNAI: The most-anticipated trailer for actor Vijay's Varisu will be out tomorrow at 5 pm, according to the makers of the movie. The movie also got U certification from the censor board.
The production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, took to its official Twitter and tweeted, "#VaaThalaivaa it’s time for #VarisuTrailer 🔥 Releasing Tomorrow at 5 PM on @SunTV YouTube channel 💥 See ‘U’ soon Nanba 😁 #VarisuGetsCleanU #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @MusicThaman @iamRashmika @7screenstudio @TSeries #Varisu #VarisuPongal."
Earlier, actor Vijay shared a clip from the recently-held audio launch in Chennai.
'Varisu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and editing by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others. The film is set to hit theatres for Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu.
