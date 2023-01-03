Suriya to begin Sudha’s film after his 42nd project

CHENNAI: Actor-philanthropist and producer Suriya is currently shooting for his 42nd film at a rapid pace.

While there have been a lot of speculations surrounding his lineup, DT Next learns that the actor has his hands full with prior commitments this year.

We also get an update on the shoot of the much-awaited Vaadivaasal.

“Suriya’s current focus is on Suriya42 helmed by Siruthai Siva and it is progressing at a rapid pace. Post the wrap up of the superhero film, his film with Sudha Kongara is all set to go on floors in the summer,” a tinseltown source tells us.

Netizens and fans of Suriya have been constantly asking about the status of the actor’s long-pending Vaadivaasal that will be helmed by the National-award winning director Vetrimaaran.

“The film will go on floors after Suriya’s upcoming film with Sudha Kongara that will be produced by 2D Entertainment and will have music by GV Prakash,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Suriya will also be producing Vanangaan that is directed by Bala and is likely to have Arun Vijay replacing Suriya in the lead role.