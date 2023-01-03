Fresh on-screen Bollywood jodis to watch out for in 2023

MUMBAI: Though 2022 did not turn out to be a good year for Bollywood, 2023 looks extremely promising. This year cinephiles will be going to witness films ranging from action-packed Pathaan to romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and gangster drama 'Animal'. Interestingly, in 2023, movie lovers will also see different actors collaborating for projects.

So, here is a list of the new on-screen pairs that'll definitely set the screens on fire with their chemistry in 2023.

1. Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled. The two shot for the film in Madhya Pradesh. In January 2022, the duo finished shooting for the project.

Sharing a poster from the film last year, Sara thanked Vicky for making the film's journey memorable for her. "...@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you."