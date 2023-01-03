'1899' ends with one season, announces maker Baran bo Odar

LOS ANGELES: '1899' co-creator Baran bo Odar has confirmed that the series will not be returning with a second season on Netflix. Baran bo Odar said through a statement shared to his official Instagram, reports Variety. The letter to fans was also signed by Odar's partner and series co-creator Jantje Freise.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that '1899' will not be renewed," Odar wrote. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with 'Dark'. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life." "We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure," the statement continues. "We love you. Never forget."