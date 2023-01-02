Cinema

Thalapathy 67 goes on floors in Chennai on Monday

Actor Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The latest update on Thalapathy 67 is that the project started rolling in Chennai on Monday.

Now the film has gone on floors but there has been no official confirmation on it yet from the makers.

The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio and has Trisha, Sanjay Dutt. Arjun and Arjun Das in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s music.*

