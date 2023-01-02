Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty 'make good start' for 'Singham Again'

During the promotions of his latest directorial "Cirkus", Rohit had announced that actress Deepika Padukone will also have a part in the sequel. He confirmed that she will be taking the bad guys down in a cop avatar.

"Singham" first released in 2011. It serves as first installment of Rohit's 'Cop Universe'.

A remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same title by Hari, the film stars Ajay in the lead role as a police officer named Bajirao Singham alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj who reprises his role as in original.

Following the film's success, the actor-director duo collaborated for sequel "Singham Returns", which hit the screens in 2014.