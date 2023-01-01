T Rajendar sets on a musical sojourn in 2023

CHENNAI: On Saturday T Rajendar announced that he will be releasing his upcoming patriotic album titled Vande Vande Mataram, Vazhiya Namadhu Bharatham. This will be the veteran's creation after he suffered a health setback earlier in 2022. This announcement from him has put a smile on his fans' faces. "I am back to normal and have been doing Yoga to keep my health in tact," he told DT Next.

The versatile filmmaker said that he started working on this album last month. "I started my work a month ago and the album will be ready for a release on January 18. The album has been made in Tamil and Hindi and I have composed, sung and penned the lyrics as well," he opened up.

T Rajendar added that he has his plans well chalked out for this year. "My focus will majorly revolve around music albums this year. I would be coming up with another album for Valentine's Day in February. I want to do music that I couldn't do in my cinema career. I'm a firm believer in God and I would be coming up with devotional songs on Ganesha, Jesus and Prophet Muhammad," the director tells us. He also assured that the upcoming albums will be unique and much different from his previous compositions. "All my previous songs had a strong Tamil literature base to it. My upcoming songs will be written in Tanglish to reach the younger audience." He wishes our readers a very happy and a prosperous new year on a concluding note.