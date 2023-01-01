First look out of Lady Agatha Danbury from 'Bridgerton' prequel

LOS ANGELES: The first-look picture of young Lady Agatha Danbury from the upcoming 'Bridgerton' prequel series, 'Queen Charlotte', was unveiled on Sunday.

Played by Arsema Thomas, Agatha uses Charlotte's ascent to the throne to forge her way into society while under the thumb of a much older husband.

Strapped with a sharp understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power.

The logline of the limited series describes the show: "Centred on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton'."

As per Variety, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their roles from 'Bridgerton' as Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively.

India Amarteifio stars as young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta, while Corey Mylchreest plays young King George. Sam Clemmett rounds out the cast as young Brimsley along with Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and 'Bridgerton' alum Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

The series will soon drop on Netflix.