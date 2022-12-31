Anthony Hopkins turns 85! Take a look at his unmissable hits

WASHINGTON: Veteran actor, director and producer Anthony Hopkins just turned 85 today! Hopkins made his cinematic debut in 1967 with the short The White Bus and went on to work in a variety of well-known movies, including The Silence Of The Lambs, Hitchcock, and Chaplin, among others. Dylan Thomas: Return Journey, a successful 1990 movie, marked Hopkins's debut as a filmmaker.

On his 85th birthday, here's a quick look at his noteworthy films.