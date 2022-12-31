Anthony Hopkins turns 85! Take a look at his unmissable hits

WASHINGTON: Veteran actor, director and producer Anthony Hopkins just turned 85 today! Hopkins made his cinematic debut in 1967 with the short The White Bus and went on to work in a variety of well-known movies, including The Silence Of The Lambs, Hitchcock, and Chaplin, among others. Dylan Thomas: Return Journey, a successful 1990 movie, marked Hopkins's debut as a filmmaker.
On his 85th birthday, here's a quick look at his noteworthy films.
Hopkins portrays Odin, the father of Thor, a Norse god, in these superhero movies based on Marvel Comics. In the Marvel series, Chris Hemsworth portrays the title character.
Jonathan Demme was the director of this psychological suspense film. The 1988 novel by Thomas Harris about an FBI agent who asks serial killer and ex-psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter for assistance in catching a second serial killer who targets female victims was made into a movie. Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecte
Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce portray the leading characters in the comedy-drama The Two Popes, Hopkins' most recent film. The movie centres on the friendship between Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pryce), who will later succeed Pope Benedict XVI as Pope Francis, and Pope Benedict XVI (Hopkins).
An adaptation of a 1989 novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, this British-American drama is a first-person narration by an English butler named James Stevens. Hopkins played the butler and won a BAFTA award for finest actor in a leading role.
This epic historical drama, directed by Edward Zwick, earned the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Colonel William Ludlow's life is turned upside down when he discovers that his three children have fallen in love with the same girl.
