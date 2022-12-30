‘Sembi will be a wholesome entertainer'

CHENNAI: When Prabhu Solomon sir approached me, I was nervous and was wondering if he would finalise me for his film. It is an actor’s dream to be a part of his film Ashwin, Actor

Director Prabhu Solomon along with Ashwin and composer Nivas K Prasanna drops by the office of DT Next to talk about Sembi that is releasing today. While Ashwin opens up on the reason behind being a part of the film, Prabhu Solomon reveals what Kamal Haasan had to say after watching the movie

The trio of Sembi, Prabhu Solomon, Ashwin and Nivas K Prasanna are always seen discussing one thing or the other and end up sharing a good laugh. As they settle for the interview, we talk about the good vibes we have gotten out of glimpses from Sembi. “I have always had complete faith in the audience.