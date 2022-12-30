CHENNAI: When Prabhu Solomon sir approached me, I was nervous and was wondering if he would finalise me for his film. It is an actor’s dream to be a part of his film Ashwin, Actor
Director Prabhu Solomon along with Ashwin and composer Nivas K Prasanna drops by the office of DT Next to talk about Sembi that is releasing today. While Ashwin opens up on the reason behind being a part of the film, Prabhu Solomon reveals what Kamal Haasan had to say after watching the movie
The trio of Sembi, Prabhu Solomon, Ashwin and Nivas K Prasanna are always seen discussing one thing or the other and end up sharing a good laugh. As they settle for the interview, we talk about the good vibes we have gotten out of glimpses from Sembi. “I have always had complete faith in the audience.
They have been neutral. Be it a mass action film or a film like Sembi, they are always up for good content. The film fails only if the writing does. They are the reason why I wanted to do a film like Sembi,” begins Prabhu Solomon.
The director’s previous film, Kaadan was a spectacle and a visual grandeur. He says that Sembi will be a grandeur in terms of content. “Sembi will be a wholesome entertainer with right elements in place. There is good content which will keep the audience intrigued with special moments,” he adds.
Be it Mynaa or Kumki or Thodari or Kayal, the filmmaker’s movies are musicals as well. Nivas K Prasanna says that Sembi will be known for its songs that will be a part of narrative. “There is only one song in the film and the rest are all songs that are part of the narrative. When Prabhu Solomon sir told me the story I ensured that I had to deliver my best and soulful music for the story.”
This is Ashwin’s second big film after Yenna Solla Pogiraai and he says that the content is the lead in Sembi. “We are all characters around it. When Prabhu Solomon sir approached me, I was nervous and was wondering if he would finalise me for his film. It is an actor’s dream to be a part of his film. Even after he gave the nod I was asking him if I had been confirmed. I cherished being a part of Sembi and there is so much to learn from him,” says the actor.
Adding to Ashwin’s point, Prabhu Solomon says, “The story takes place in a bus and there are 24 characters in it. Even a last seat passenger will be equally important in driving the movie forward. Ashwin’s character is quite unpredictable. When it comes to the script, I would say that I have shown the story in a specific backdrop rather than to set it in one. I was particular that the film shouldn’t fall into a cliche. I have woven several moments into one for 140 minutes. When Kamal sir saw the film he came and put his arms around my shoulder and said that he does it only when he likes a film.”
Kovai Sarala’s makeover in the first look took us by surprise. “I wanted someone like aachi amma (Manorama) to play the role and Kovai Sarala was the right choice. She has played a character that I am sure no one else could have and has justified it.
Also, I auditioned around 60 kids to play the character of Sembi before we zeroed in on this girl, who has done a brilliant job,” he concludes.
