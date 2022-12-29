Success is both pleasure and pressure: Trisha Krishnan

CHENNAI: Sometimes it doesn’t hit me that I have completed 20 years. There have been ups and downs, but I feel blessed. I have to attribute the success to my fans. Every actor works really hard and somewhere there is the luck factor as well

Referring Trisha to as ageless beauty or gorgeous would certainly be an understatement. She is beyond that and her longevity in films stands solid proof of it. She arrives at the film’s press meet and greets everyone before settling down for the interview. “It’s still fresh. The meeting happened with the director of the film Saravanan at AR Murugadoss’s office. I was given a synopsis then we took it forward with a look test and photoshoots as I was impressed with the story,” she begins.

Trisha plays a journalist for the first time in her career and she opens up on the storyline without giving away too much.

“Raangi deals with a relevant topic. I play a journalist, who stumbles upon a geopolitical issue on social media and what happens next is what the movie is all about,” adds the actor. She didn’t need rehearsals to go about her role and brought all her experience into play. “I guess I learnt it watching you all when it came to playing a journalist,” she laughs. “Curiosity is something that all journalists have and in the film it is my curiosity that puts me in a situation. Also, when it came to action sequences I didn’t think twice. I believe the credits go to who I am off the screen. I am fearless and hence I said I will perform stunts without a body double,” says the actor.

Trisha signed Raangi before Ponniyin Selvan and even finished shooting before she started the epic film. With her strong performance in the Mani Ratnam directorial, she has set a new benchmark yet again. “When your last film has done well, people will certainly expect the same with your next film too. Though expectations are good and overwhelming, more than responsibility it is a pressure. We completed the shoot of Raangi right before the lockdown. The delay is because of the pandemic and a few censor issues. But looking back at the year, it has been a great one and I hope I sign the year off on a good note with Raangi.

The Ponniyin Selvan actor completed two decades in the film industry a few days ago. “Sometimes it doesn’t hit me that I have completed 20 years. I feel gifted and blessed and there have been ups and downs. I have to attribute the success to my fans. Every actor works really hard and somewhere there is a luck factor as well.

She has been the talking point of Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 and Ajith’s AK 62 on whether she has been confirmed to play the lead actor alongside them. “If there is something you would hear it from the production houses.It wouldn’t be appropriate of me to say if I am on board Vijay and Ajith’s films,” she concludes.