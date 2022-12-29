Naga Chaitanya’s next film ‘Custody’ to hit cinemas on May 12, 2023

HYDERABAD: Actor Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Telugu movie “Custody” will arrive in theatres on May 12, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The first look poster of the Chaitanya from the film was unveiled last month on the actor’s 36th birthday. The film will see Chaitanya play the role of a police constable.

The release date of the movie was shared by production company Srinivasaa Silver Screen on its official Twitter page.

“#Custody in theatres on May 12, 2023,” the post read.