Official announcement on Thalapathy 67 on Pongal week
CHENNAI: It has been quite a while since news spread like wildfire that Vijay will be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film. While fans of Vijay have been awaiting an official announcement the update we have is that the movie will be announced on the Pongal week. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The current focus is on Varisu and the announcement on Thalapathy 67 will be made a few days after the release of Varisu, probably on the same week as its release. The film will also go on floors in January.”
The source added that the pre-production work of the film is underway in Chennai. “The pooja of the film was held earlier this month. Currently, the set work of the film is taking place at a studio in the heart of the city-- same place where Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shoot was taking place, added the source.
There were reports that Arjun is in talks to play one of the antagonists. “It was confirmed in November and he even took part in the pooja. He will be playing the role which Prithviraj and Vishal were approached for,” the source revealed. Trisha Krishnan will be playing the female lead while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.
