Official announcement on Thalapathy 67 on Pongal week

CHENNAI: It has been quite a while since news spread like wildfire that Vijay will be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film. While fans of Vijay have been awaiting an official announcement the update we have is that the movie will be announced on the Pongal week. A tinseltown source told DT Next, “The current focus is on Varisu and the announcement on Thalapathy 67 will be made a few days after the release of Varisu, probably on the same week as its release. The film will also go on floors in January.”