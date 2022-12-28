Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra lead IIFA nominations
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt’s two blockbusters of the year 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, lead the nominations for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.
The organisers of the IIFA Awards on Monday announced the nominations for popular categories for its 23nd edition, to be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE in February 2023.
Gangubai Kathiawadi received eight nods, including best actor (female) for Bhatt, best picture, and best director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Besides his best director nod, Bhansali is also a contender in the best music director category.
The film, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, is nominated in best supporting actor (male) for Vijay Raaz, best playback singer (female), best story (adapted) and best lyrics as well.
Bhatt’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, co-starring her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, will be vying for awards in best director, best supporting actor (both male and female), music director, best story (original), best playback singer (both male and female) and best lyrics categories. The other contenders for best picture trophy are- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings, Drishyam 2 and Vikram Vedha.
In the best director race, Bhansali and Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva fame are joined by Anees Bazmee (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Jasmeet K Reen (Darlings), Vasan Bala (Monica O My Darling) and R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect).
Bhatt has an additional nomination in the best actor (female) category for her performance in Darlings, which marked her debut as a producer.
The nominees for best story (adapted) are Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak (Drishyam 2), S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Yogesh Chandekar (Monica O My Darling), Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect); and Pushkar, Gayatri and BA Fida (Vikram Vedha).
The annual gala is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.
