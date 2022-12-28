5 feel-good Indian films you can watch this New Year eve

Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the film is a psychological drama that marks the Bollywood debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan and also features Tripti Dimri in the lead role. Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her. The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.