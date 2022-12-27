Trisha Krishnan not part of AK 62 with Vignesh Shivan

CHENNAI: Several reports on the internet surfaced over the weekend that actress Trisha will be seen as the female lead in Ajith’s upcoming film that has been tentatively titled AK 62. While the film is all set to go on floors next month, there have been speculations that Trisha will be sharing screen space with Ajith yet again after Ji, Kireedam and Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal Reports further stated that the actress will simultaneously shoot for Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 and Ajith’s AK 62. However, tinseltown sources have ruled out the reports and said, “Trisha has been confirmed to play the female lead in Thalapathy 67 and have allocated a huge chunk of dates for the film. AK 62 heroine is on the verge of being finalised and it is not Trisha.”

The actress is meanwhile busy promoting her upcoming film Raangi, directed by Saravanan that will release on December 30.