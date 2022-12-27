Ajith’s Thunivu soars high in Dubai skies

CHENNAI: Ajith’s Thunivu is all set for a huge release worldwide next month. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Project LLP, the overseas theatrical rights of the movie that will release for Pongal has been acquired by Lyca Productions. On Monday, the makers, as a part of their promotional plans, did a skydiving promo for the movie Dubai.

Popular skydivers in the Emirates dived from the sky with Thunivu posters, written Dec 31, Thunivu Day, attached to his wings. As he descends upon Palm Jumeirah, Chilla Chilla song plays in the back- ground. Boney Kapoor posted, “#thunivu soaring high in the sky . Dubai skydiving promotions @lycaproductions

#ThunivuPongal #Thunivu #NoGutsNoGlory #Ajithkumar #HVinoth”

Thunivu is the third collaboration for Ajith with director H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Manju Warrier plays the female lead while Ghibran has composed the music.