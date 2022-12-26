"Nepotism more prevalent in other industries than in Hollywood"

During the interview, the actor further noted that nepotism is not just something that exists in Hollywood and pointed to other industries where she's witnessed nepo baby advantages in action. "I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!" she said.

Ultimately, Kate says she cares less about what someone's historical relationship to entertainment is and more about whether they work hard and deliver, as per The Hollywood Reporter.