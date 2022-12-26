'I would like to try': Cage expresses desire to star in a musical

Cage also noted that he channelled Elvis Presley adding, "I was trying to approximate what it felt like to see Warhol's marvellous collages of Elvis Presley as a cowboy with a six-shooter. I wanted to see if you could do that with film performance," reported Deadline.

"Plus, I think if David Lynch could cast anyone in any of his movies he would have wanted to have cast Elvis, so I think he was excited to roll with it when I suggested it," the 'National Treasure' actor continued.

Meanwhile, Jerry Bruckheimer recently teased that he is working on a third installment of the 'National Treasure'' franchise.

As per Deadline, news of the film came as the producer was promoting the Disney+ spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History.