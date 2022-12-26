B-town actors who are terrific singers!

MUMBAI: Music is an integral part of life as it soothes one's soul and is a major source of happiness for people. Well, B-town celebrities are no different! Not only do they dance to some amazing songs in films, but also sing a tune or two at times! Let's check out B-town actors who sang for their films.

Amitabh Bachchan

Do you remember the hit song from the 1981 movie 'Silsila’ - ‘Rang Barse’? It was sung by none other than Big B. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given several iconic songs from his movies such as ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Bhootnath’, ‘Baghban’ and several others.

Priyanka Chopra

Do you know Global icon PeeCee a.k.a Priyanka Chopra is trained in western classical music? Before winning hearts worldwide, she sang her first song ‘Ullathai Killathe’ in the Tamil drama ‘Thamizhan’. Priyanka made her debut in Bollywood with the song ‘Chaoro’ from her film ‘Mary Kom’. She also has three singles, ‘Exotic’, ‘In My City’ and ‘ I Can’t Make You Love Me’.

Parineeti Chopra

Like her sister, Parineeti Chopra also is gifted with a beautiful and soulful voice. She has sung a few times in Bollywood. Her first song was’Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’from Akshay Roy’s directorial’Meri Pyaari Bindu’ . Since her debut in the singing field, she has been stealing her heart with her voice. She also did a song for her film ‘Kesari’: ‘Teri Mitti’

Farhan Akhtar

The multi-talented actor Farhan Akhtar didn’t stop at acting, writing and direction, he tried his hands at singing. In his debut in the 2008 film ‘Rock On’, he sang not one but 5 songs for this film. Along with Hrithilk Roshan and Abhay Deol, Farhan sang Senorita’ from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

Alia Bhatt

Alia, who is known for her tremendous performances in Bollywood, made her singing debut in 2014 with the song ‘Sooha Saaha’ from Highway, which was the AR Rahman composition. After that, she gave her melodious voice to songs like ‘Samjhawan’ in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Ikk Kudi’ (Udta Punjab) and many others.