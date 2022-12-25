AK is brimming with 'guts and glory' in Thunivu's third single 'Gangstaa'

CHENNAI: Thunivu is back being the talking point as the film's third single 'Gangstaa' released this evening.
'Gangstaa' begins with " No guts, No glory" in AK's baritone giving an electrifying start to the song.
The song is written by Shabir Sulthan & Viveka and sung by Shabir Sulthan & Ghibran.
Interestingly, Ajith has been in a song with a similar title in Chakri Toleti's 2012 action film 'Billa 2'.
The movie is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Director H Vinoth teams up with Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor for the third time. Manju Warrier pairs opposite Ajith.
According to reports, Thunivu is based on a mysterious mastermind and his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai, but their motive of the heists remains mysterious.
The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 11 January 2023, during Pongal clashing with Vijay’s Varisu.
