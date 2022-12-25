AK is brimming with 'guts and glory' in Thunivu's third single 'Gangstaa'

CHENNAI: Thunivu is back being the talking point as the film's third single 'Gangstaa' released this evening.

'Gangstaa' begins with " No guts, No glory" in AK's baritone giving an electrifying start to the song.

The song is written by Shabir Sulthan & Viveka and sung by Shabir Sulthan & Ghibran.

Interestingly, Ajith has been in a song with a similar title in Chakri Toleti's 2012 action film 'Billa 2'.