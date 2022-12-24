Raangi is a romantic film with geopolitics as its core: M Saravanan

CHENNAI: Director M Saravanan is a happy man. The team of Trisha’s upcoming film Raangi produced by Lyca has watched the film and they all are happy with the product. “Murugadoss and Trisha too have watched the film and were filled with joy. We are looking forward to the film’s release on December 30,” says Saravanan.

Glimpses from Raangi show Trisha Krishnan in an action-packed avatar but Saravanan surprises us. “Raangi is a romantic film that talks about love across borders. We shot the film three years ago and I am glad that the story is still relevant. Raangi is about geopolitical issues with romance in it,” clarifies Saravanan.

Trisha plays a journalist in the film that has its story by AR Murugadoss. “Murugadoss pitched the storyline to Lyca and he got busy with other projects. Later, he wanted me to develop the screenplay and when I did it, he watched and told me that Raangi has come out the way he had exactly visualised.