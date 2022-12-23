Raveena Tandon wraps shoot of film ‘Patna Shukla’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon on Friday said she has finished shooting for her upcoming movie "Patna Shukla".

Backed by actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, the social-drama is directed by Vivek Budakoti.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update about her film.

"An ArbaazKhanProduction's Patna Shukla wrap up bash with cast and crew," she wrote alongside a video clip featuring her and the cast and crew from the party.