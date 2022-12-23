20th CIFF: VJS bags Best Actor award, Kida for Best Feature film

Acclaimed filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who produced Chimbudevan's Kasada Tabara under his production banner 'Black Ticket Company' says that he is very happy about his film bagging the award. "Very happy that our film has bagged the award. We never expected it. The award has been given for the film only for its concept and that's because of Director Chimbudevan's clear vision. As a producer, I tried to do whatever I could. Trident Arts' R Ravindran, who presented the film has an equal contribution because he believed in us, invested and released the film. We tried to do a theatrical release, but due to Covid it was not an option. This film was crafted for the theatres because the film's ratio changes rapidly and I really wanted to see the film in the festival, but missed it. I thank the CIFF jury members and the management for recognising my film. The recognition is big for us and I am very happy to get an award for this as a producer"

Apart from Kasada Thabara, Ra Venkat's Kida also bagged Best Feature Film award.

Debutant music director of the film, Theeson, talks about working in Kida, after receiving the award. "This is my debut film. When Kida was screened at Goa, it got good feedback there. As a composer, I did a lot of short films which received a lot of awards. On the line-up, this film feels special. Working on commercial projects is different, but I really feel proud to work on such a low-budget artsy film."

The Chief guest for the event was Veteran actor-filmmaker K Bhagyaraj.

(With inputs from Harjinder Singh)