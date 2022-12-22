People love smart content, Laththi will be one: Vishal Krishna

CHENNAI: Vishal Krishna talks to us as he gears up for a long day of promotions in Andhra Pradesh.

“I am covering 50 cities in the next few hours and I will be meeting the people,” he begins. When we crosschecked whether its 15 or 50, he clarifies that it is 50. “Five zero. I need to do this. I hope you saw the video I shared and the love of people was obvious in them. This wasn’t to promote Laththi but I took them time to thank them for accepting me despite the ups and downs I have had in my career,” he smiles.

The actor-producer says he still has a lot to prove in the big screen and is not ready to rest on laurels.

“There still is a lot left for me to do as an actor. If I believed that I have achieved enough I wouldn’t be out here to meet people and would have posted a couple of video bytes on my social media accounts and would have been in Chennai. I haven’t even seen amma and appa’s face in a few days now. However, when I was invited in a couple of colleges to promote Laththi, I requested them to provide admissions for my kids who are underprivileged. I managed to get 25 seats this time. MIT-Mysuru was one among them. I see this as a win-win situation,” he says with some pride in his tone

We now talk about Laththi, a script that Vishal has been going gaga over ever since he listened to the narration from director A Vinoth.

“Some people can narrate a story well but cannot execute it properly. I have ghost directed such films and I don’t want to reveal names. But Vinoth is a director who knows what he has to do for a film to do well at the BO and the movie has come out really good.Times have changed.

We are catering films to audience in the post-pandemic period and people have been consuming smart content. If you have to survive, you will have to give them the best out of six films that release every week.

You cannot bet big on OTT as the platforms too take only good content with star value. The next 18 months will be tough for the movie industry. I advice small-time producers to wait for a while before they dive into making a film,” he adds.

Vishal says that Laththi has its own moments and will be one of his best films after Avan Ivan.