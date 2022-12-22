‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ actor Ayaz Khan blessed with baby girl

In the picture, Ayaz shared a glimpse of the hands of her newborn daughter Dua Husain Khan.

Soon after he shared the post, family and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Ex- Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwer Merchant commented, “Love the name ..Congratulations you guys.”

Actor Neelam Kothari wrote, “Ohhhh my god congratulations.”

Actor Bipasha Basu shared the picture on her Instagram which she captioned, “Dua. She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness. Congratulations to my darling @jannatkhan1618 & my dearest @ayazkhan701 .Can’t wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua. Two strawberries.”