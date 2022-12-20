Gunn responds to backlash at Henry Cavill's 'Superman' ouster

LOS ANGELES: The new CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, has finally spoken up over the outcry of fans against the new direction the production company has aimed to take several of its feature films to.

Taking to Instagram, Gunn posted a picture with a message stating his response to the whole situation.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC," the message read.