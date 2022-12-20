Films that were part of 100+ crore club in 2022

MUMBAI: After the Covid-19 pandemic adversely affected the Indian cinema industry to its knees, it returned with a fury in 2022, with blockbuster films such as 'RRR,' 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', and 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'.

The hit-and-flop cycle continued, although films produced in 2022 smashed several long-standing box office records. Check out the list of Indian films which were a part of the 100+ crore club this year.

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film was a horror comedy and starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles and was one of the biggest hits of the year 2022. The film collected Rs 260+ crores in one month.