Ajay Devgn, Tabu's 'Bholaa' to release on this date

MUMBAI: After 'Drisyham 2', Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to make your March 2023 exciting with release of their film 'Bholaa' next year.

On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and informed his fans and followers that 'Bholaa' will arrive in theatres on March 30, 2023. Interestingly, the film will also release in 3D.

"Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D @tabutiful," he captioned the post.